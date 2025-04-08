Russia welcomes contacts between US and Iran in Oman

In a call with reporters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's support for a diplomatic and political settlement, APA reported.

Peskov said, "We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran."

Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that the talks between the US and Iran would take place in Oman on April 12.

The format of the talks remains unclear.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the two countries were poised to begin direct talks, but Iran's foreign minister said the discussions in Oman would be indirect, and held via mediators.

MA/PR