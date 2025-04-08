Araghchi, Witkoff to lead Iran-US talks in Oman

As Tehran and Washington prepare for indirect negotiations in Muscat on Saturday, it has now been confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the talks — mediated by Oman.

Araghchi confirmed this to a Tasnim News Agency in a brief message.

Early on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington will engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

