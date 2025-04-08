  1. Politics
China urges US to show 'sincerity' in nuclear talks with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – China urged the United States on Tuesday to show "sincerity" in nuclear talks with Iran, after Washington and Tehran made the shock announcement that high-level discussions would take place within days.

"As the country that unilaterally withdrew from the comprehensive agreement on the Iran nuclear issue and caused the current situation, the US should demonstrate political sincerity (and)... mutual respect," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Tuesday.

Washington should "participate in dialogue and consultation, and at the same time stop its wrong practice of using force to exert extreme pressure", Lin said, as Barron's reported.

"China will continue to maintain communication with all relevant parties, actively promote peace and dialogue and push for a diplomatic solution at an early date," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington would engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

