Two-state solution fails to secure Palestinian rights

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s rejection of the two-state solution as a means to securing Palestinian rights, emphasizing that Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause remains steadfast under all circumstances.

Speaking on Friday at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers, convened to address Israeli aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Araghchi underscored Iran’s firm stance on Palestine and described Tehran’s support as “indisputable.”

“The uncompromising support of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the cause of Palestine is indisputable and our steadfast commitment will not wither away under any circumstances,” he said.

He also dismissed the “two-state solution,” advocating instead for a “one democratic state” as the only viable resolution.

“With due respect to the views of some brotherly countries on the two-state solution, the Islamic Republic of Iran maintains its view that this solution will not lead to the realization of the right of the Palestinian people,” Araghchi stated.

He also emphasized Iran’s position in favor of a single democratic state representing all original inhabitants of Palestine and distanced Tehran from any references to the two-state framework in the meeting.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted the “unspeakable pain and suffering” endured by the people of Gaza during 16 months of Israel’s genocidal war, where the death toll has surpassed 48,446, with the majority of victims being women and children.

“ The situation in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, is a matter of profound concern. This crisis is not only a humanitarian disaster but also a grave injustice to a nation that has been systematically deprived of its fundamental rights and human dignity for over seven decades, subjected to relentless aggression and occupation,” he noted.

The top diplomat also condemned the “unwavering and unconditional support” of the US and its Western allies for Israel in its war on Gaza.

Citing Washington’s military, financial, and diplomatic backing of Tel Aviv, Araghchi asserted that developments in Gaza clearly demonstrate US complicity in the crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

“The United States has once again chosen to turn a blind eye to the root causes of the crisis, prioritizing its strategic alliance with the Israeli regime over the fundamental principles of justice and human rights,” he stated.

He further noted that Israel, emboldened by this unwavering support, has carried out “unimaginable atrocities that mark all major international crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and genocide.”

However, he noted that despite the war crimes committed in Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime continues to evade accountability, enjoying impunity for its blatant violations of international law.

Araghchi also strongly rejected the US administration’s bids “to forcibly relocate the population of Gaza,” calling it a “clear violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

He stressed that any attempt to alter the “demographic and cultural fabric of the occupied Palestine” is inadmissible and contrary to the principles of justice and international law.

“Iran also expresses its deep concern over the political and humanitarian implications of such actions for the region and the world. It simply adds insult to the injuries of the present generation, while guarantees an ever-lasting grief for generations to come,” he warned.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the “inherent” right of Palestinians to defend themselves against Israeli occupation and aggression.

He emphasized that “this right is enshrined in international law and does not require the approval of any external power.”

He criticized Western states for justifying Israeli crimes under the pretext of “self-defense” while simultaneously denying Palestinian resistance groups the same right.

Araghchi urged the international community to reject these “misleading narratives” and recognize Palestinian resistance groups—established to fight occupation, apartheid, and aggression—as legitimate actors under international law.

The Iranian diplomat also called for “collective sanctions against Israel” and all corporations and entities that directly or indirectly support and sustain the Israeli occupation and its crimes.

He urged at least the member states of the OIC to implement such measures as a way to pressure the Zionist regime into halting its crimes against the people of Gaza and other nations in the region.

Highlighting Israel’s nearly week-long reblockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Araghchi stressed the urgency of delivering relief to alleviate Palestinian suffering.

He proposed that this effort be accompanied by the creation of an OIC-led international campaign to finance the reconstruction of homes, hospitals, and essential infrastructure in the besieged strip.

He also called for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations, citing its repeated violations of the UN Charter, its designation of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata, the obstruction of UNRWA’s humanitarian operations, and the unprecedented killing of hundreds of UN staff in Palestine.

Araghchi proposed the establishment of an International Gaza Victims' Remembrance Day to serve as a lasting tribute to the suffering endured by the people of Gaza, ensuring that their struggle against Israeli crimes is not forgotten.

MP/PressTV