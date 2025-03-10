Iran condemns cancellation of Geneva conference on Palestine

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, the senior Iranian diplomat stated that Switzerland, as the custodian and initiator of international humanitarian law conventions—particularly the four Geneva Conventions of 1949—was expected to support the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts.

The conference, initially scheduled for March 7, aimed to bring together signatory states to adopt a resolution reinforcing international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza.

Switzerland’s decision to cancel the conference was met with deep regret and surprise, he said, adding that the issue was also raised during the recent Jeddah summit, where foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed disappointment over the cancellation.

