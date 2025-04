US warplanes reportedly bombed Jabal al-Nabi Shu'ayb in the Bani Matar district of Sanaa.

Earlier, American jets had carried out five separate strikes on Jiryan, in the Sanhan district of Sanaa.

Last night, US warplanes targeted various locations in Saada 15 times.

Yemeni sources also reported that American forces used tremor bombs in their latest assault on southern Sanaa.

