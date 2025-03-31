  1. Politics
Mar 31, 2025, 10:55 AM

Leader holds meeting with government, military officials

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with Iranian military and government officials on Monday.

The meeting is underway at  Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiyah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Ambassadors of Islamic states to Tehran are also present at the meeting.

This is a developing story...

