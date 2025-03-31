Leader holds meeting with government, military officials

The meeting is underway at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiyah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with Iranian military and government officials on Monday.
The meeting is underway at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiyah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Ambassadors of Islamic states to Tehran are also present at the meeting.
This is a developing story...
MP/
