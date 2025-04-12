  1. Iran
Leader to meet officials of three govt. branches on Tuesday

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will meet with senior officials from three branches of government on Tuesday this week.

The meeting will be attended by the heads of the parliamentary commissions and members of the Presiding Board of the Parliament, some deputies and heads of the judiciary organizations, and cabinet members.

