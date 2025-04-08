UN reacts to deteriorating relations between US, Iran

The United Nations is concerned by growing tensions in relations between Iran and the United States and hopes that they would be able to agree on indirect talks via mediators, as Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said.

"We reacted positively to the news that there was the possibility of indirect talks through a third party. We hope that the opportunity of using another country as an intermediary would be used as a way to lower tensions," he said.

Early on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington will engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

MP/