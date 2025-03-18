Trump takes miscalculated gamble by waging war on Yemen

“The US president, who had presented himself as a peace-seeker and a war opponent, has waged his first illegitimate and cruel war on Yemen,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, said in a post on his X account on Monday.

“Trump has left the paper peace of Ukraine, the dream of Canada's annexation to the United States, and the plan to occupy the Panama Canal unfinished, and has now taken an uncalculated gamble,” Rezaei stated.

He emphasized that “The resilient and faithful Yemeni fighters would defeat the modern and advanced US warships, God willing.”

At least 53 people, mostly women and children, were killed and 101 others wounded after the US on March 15 carried out the first attacks on Yemen since Trump took office in January.

MP/