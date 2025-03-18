Iran condemns US aggression against Yemen

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani made the comments on Monday in a letter to the UN chief and the president of the Security Council.

“I wish to express my deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of recent belligerent statements by senior officials of the United States administration, including the president of the United States, while they were attempting desperately to unlawfully justify the US’ acts of aggression and war crimes against Yemen, leveling baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and openly threatening the use of force against Iran,” he wrote.

At least 53 people, mostly women and children, were killed and 101 others wounded after the US carried out the first attacks against Yemen since President Trump took office in January. The US launched its large-scale military strikes on the Yemeni capital Sana’a and multiple other provinces across the country on Saturday night.

Trump, in a statement on Saturday, said the US holds Iran “fully accountable” for its support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement. He said support for the movement must “end immediately,” warning that Washington will hold Tehran fully accountable.

Iravani said that US officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

“Such inflammatory rhetoric constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law and of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits threats or use of force against sovereign states,” he said.

He added that “the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns these reckless and provocative statements.”

Iravani warned that any act of aggression against Iran will have severe consequences, for which the US will bear full responsibility.

He urged the UN Security Council to denounce such inflammatory statements.

“Iran calls on the Security Council to take a clear and principled stance in denouncing such inflammatory statements and to call that the United States comply with its obligations under the UN Charter,” the Iranian official said.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized, the normalization of threats of force sets a dangerous precedent and poses serious risks to international peace and security. The Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such blatant provocations,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat also condemned the recent military aggression and unlawful use of force against Yemen by the US and UK.

Iravani said such actions flagrantly violate Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, contravene international law, and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns the recent military aggression and unlawful use of force against Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“These actions flagrantly violate Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, contravening international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions, thereby posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” Iravani stated.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently adhered to its obligations under international law, and supports maritime safety and freedom of navigation,” he said.

He said Yemeni forces operate independently in their decision-making and actions, and their operations are conducted in support of Gaza and in response to violations of their country’s territorial integrity.

This came as the United States claimed to carry out major airstrikes across Yemen on Sunday night, hours after the Ansarullah resistance movement warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces will target the American aircraft carrier, and warships in the region.

On Saturday night, the US carried out large-scale military strikes on the Yemeni capital Sana'a and multiple other provinces across the country, leaving dozens of people, including women and children, killed and injured.

American and British warplanes launched 47 airstrikes on several sites in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a as well as on areas in the northern province of Sa’ada, the central province of al-Bayda, and the southwestern province of Dhamar.

At least 31 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the aerial and naval attacks ordered by Trump.

