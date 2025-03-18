Putin to hold telephone conversation with Trump

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that preparation of the talk was underway.

The Kremlin noted that talking points on all pressing issues, first of all on the Ukrainian settlement, would be prepared for the conversation. Trump told reporters earlier that he planned to focus on territorial and infrastructure issues in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reported.

The conversation between heads of states will he held on the anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia: on March 18, 2014, the Russian president and the leaders of Crimea and Sevastopol signed a treaty formalizing their accession to Russia.

The previous telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on February 12, which was the first official talk between the two countries’ leaders in three years. For an hour and a half, they discussed the Ukrainian issue, as well as the accumulated problems in relations between the two states. The Russian and US presidents then agreed to continue contacts, including the organization of face-to-face meetings.

MP/