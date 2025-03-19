Iran’s mining exports up 1.2% in 11-month period

Figures showed that the country had exported more than 58.5 million metric tons (mt) of mining and metals products in the 11 months to February 18, Press TV reported.

The figures represented increases of 1.2% and 0.4% in value and volume terms, respectively, compared to the previous same period.

It said that steel, aluminum, and copper exports were responsible for $9.821 billion worth of Iranian mining and metals exports in the April-February period, adding that shipments of the three metals had reached nearly 31.5 million mt.

Mining and metals imports into Iran reached nearly 4 million mt worth $11.308 billion, the report said, adding that import shipments declined by 20% in volume terms but rose by 78% in value terms compared to the 11 months to late February 2024.

Iran has seen a decline in its steel exports in the calendar year starting late March 2024 with a recent industry report showing that semi-finished steel production in the country had fallen by 6.7% year on year in the 11 months to late February.

Steel producers have been grappling with restricted energy supplies this calendar year amid rising demand for electricity and natural gas in the Iranian household and business sectors.

That comes as the Iranian state copper company reported a major increase its in international sales in the 10 calendar months to January 19 with a statement released by the company in early February showing that exports had increased by 956% in dollar terms to reach the equivalent of $644 million.

MNA