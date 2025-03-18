Israel violently raids WB villages amid escalated aggression

Palestine’s official news agency WAFA, citing local sources, said the occupation forces violently stormed the Nabi Saleh village in the northwest of Ramallah on Monday evening, using live ammunition and teargas canisters.

“The occupying forces barged their way to the downtown part of the village, while simultaneously firing barrages of live ammunition and teargas canisters, triggering confrontations,” the agency reported, according to a Press TV report.

The Israeli soldiers detained a number of youths following the evening prayers in the vicinity of a local mosque in the Nabi Saleh village.

Moreover, the news agency reported that gun-toting Israeli forces raided the nearby village of Aboud and fired volleys of concussion grenades, with no immediate information on the number of casualties or detention cases.

According to WAFA, dozens of Palestinians also suffocated in an Israeli raid in the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil, on Monday evening.

The occupying forces stormed the refugee camp and fired barrages of live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and bombs toward civilians’ houses, causing dozens of civilians to suffocate from excessive tear gas inhalation.

Citing local sources, the news agency said the Israeli forces also on the same day assaulted Palestinians in the al-Matwai Valley, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit.

The occupation forces were reported to have attacked Palestinian-registered vehicles passing in the area, causing damage to several vehicles.

“The colonists beat up a civilian and spewed pepper spray in his face,” WAFA added.

Earlier in the day, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Francesca Albanese warned that the West Bank faces the threat of mass ethnic cleansing by Israel as the occupying entity is carrying out its plans of taking over the entire Palestinian territory and displacing its inhabitants.

Albanese said the threat of Israel’s mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is quite “real,” stressing that ethnic cleansing involves acts that constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale assault against the West Bank for the past several weeks which is by far the single longest Israeli aggression in the territory since the second Palestinian Intifada in the early 2000s.

The massive aggression has so far displaced at least 40,000 Palestinians in the course of just a few weeks, the vast majority of them from refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The assault comes against the backdrop of a 17-month aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far left at least 48,577 Palestinians dead.

The Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in January.

MNA