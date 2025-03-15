  1. Culture
Cooking local foods of Chabahar during Holy Month of Ramadan

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — Concurrent with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the traditional foods and cuisines are served for Iftar (fast breaking) at thoroughfares and streets of Chabahar.

Cooking local dishes during Iftar (fast breaking) in the streets of this southern Iranian city is a long-standing tradition that has also become an attraction for tourists.

