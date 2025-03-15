  1. World
Mar 15, 2025, 12:06 PM

UAE embassy holds Iftar ceremony for Israeli officials

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The UAE embassy in the occupied territories organized an Iftar banquet for senior political figures of the Israeli regime.

The UAE embassy in Tel Aviv, in a ridiculous move, held an Iftar ceremony with the participation of a number of senior Israeli officials, Knesset representatives, and political figures from within the occupied territories.

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan at the time of adhan of the Maghrib prayer. 

The ceremony was also attended by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Internal Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and a number of other Israeli Knesset representatives.

A few days ago, the Israeli ambassador to the UAE participated in the Iftar ceremony held by Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The UAE's relations with the Zionist regime continue amid Tel Aviv's genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, the terrorist attack on Syria, and the starvation of nearly two and a half million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Marzieh Rahmani

