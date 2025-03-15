Iran seeking to further strengthening Tehran-New Delhi coop.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Araghchi wrote, “Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between modern states of Iran & India.”

“Of course, our shared history and cultural bonds go back centuries if not millennia, joining our nations at the hip. These ties have been paramount in paving the way for mutual growth & cooperation,” he emphasized.

“Looking forward to further strengthening our partnership for the prosperity of our nations,” Iran’s top diplomat added.

