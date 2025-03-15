Iran ready to engage, dialogue with European countries: FM

In a telephone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp exchanged views on issues related to bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Emphasizing the approach of Iran on pursuing good diplomatic relations with other countries, Araghchi said in this meeting, "Iran is ready to engage and dialogue with European countries based on mutual respect and common interests."

The Dutch Foreign Minister also referred to the long history of Dutch-Iranian relations and the importance of Iran's role and position in regional developments.

He emphasized the need to utilize all diplomatic capacities to create understanding in intergovernmental relations and resolve differences.

Casper Veldkamp also clarified regarding the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, "This is a bilateral issue between Iran and the UAE, and the Netherlands, as always, supports bilateral interaction between Iran and the UAE based on international law to resolve any disputes in this regard."

RHM/