These news sources announced that terrorist elements from 20 countries across the world are present in the new security structure of Syrian new ruler Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani.

The Syrian security structure contains terrorists with 20 different nationalities, which is considered as an unprecedented move. This security structure has become the security arm of Syria's self-proclaimed President Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani.

These terrorist elements are from countries such as the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chechnya, Republic of Uzbekistan and some other Asian countries who have taken on important missions in the security service of Al-Jolani terrorist regime. These terrorists have played a role in unleashing a wave of bloodshed in Syria in recent days.

The new Syrian security structure uses terrorists who are ideologically aligned with al-Jolani, so, this issue will lead to the emergence of dangerous crises in the future as these terrorists have previously demonstrated arbitrary and brutal behavior.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syria's self-proclaimed President Abu Muhammad Jolani, also known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued a decree to form the country's national security council, according to a statement from his office.

Syria's new rulers announced on Wednesday they are forming a National Security Council, to be chaired by self-proclaimed President Jolani.

