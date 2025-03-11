Israeli army launches fresh drone attack in southern Lebanon

The news sources referred to the Israeli regime's drone attack on the outskirts of the town of Froun in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese media outlet El-Nashra also reported hearing an explosion between Farun and Kfar Sabar in southern Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to this media outlet, a van was targeted in Wadi Froun, Kfar Sabar.

No further details have been released in this regard.

An hour earlier, a car was targeted by an Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime army claimed that a Hezbollah member was martyred in the attack.

MNA