Mar 11, 2025, 6:17 PM

Israeli army launches fresh drone attack in southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Local media in Lebanon on Tuesday reported that Israeli army launched fresh drone attacks on southern Lebanon.

The news sources referred to the Israeli regime's drone attack on the outskirts of the town of Froun in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese media outlet El-Nashra also reported hearing an explosion between Farun and Kfar Sabar in southern Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reported. 

According to this media outlet, a van was targeted in Wadi Froun, Kfar Sabar.

No further details have been released in this regard.

An hour earlier, a car was targeted by an Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime army claimed that a Hezbollah member was martyred in the attack.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

