Syria attacks Lebanon border

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Local sources report that the terrorist forces of al-Julani’s regime have launched an artillery attack on Lebanon's border, escalating regional tensions.

Since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by al-Julani, Syria has faced prolonged instability and unrest.

The latest attack targeted Lebanese border areas, allegedly in response to a claimed Hezbollah operation inside Syria, which, according to Al Arabiya, resulted in the deaths of three Syrian military personnel. The report claimed that in retaliation, HTS-affiliated forces launched rocket and artillery strikes on Lebanese border regions.

A Syrian security source told Al Jazeera that heavy clashes erupted along the Lebanon-Syria border, with both sides exchanging fire.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense under Al-Julani’s regime released a statement vowing to "take all necessary actions" in response to Hezbollah’s alleged escalation.

However, Hezbollah firmly rejected any involvement in the Sunday border clashes between Lebanon and Syria.

