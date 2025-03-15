2 killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

Media sources reported a new Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese sources stated that two people were martyred as a result of this attack.
Burj Al Muluk is a village in Mohafazat Nabatîyé, Lebanon.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) — The local media in Lebanon on Saturday reported that two persons were killed in an Israeli drone attack in Burj Al Muluk, southern Lebanon.
