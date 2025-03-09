  1. World
Mar 9, 2025, 3:45 PM

A senior Hezbollah representative:

Resistance to materialize Nasrallah wish to rebuild Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – A senior Hezbollah representative has emphasized that the resistance is still at the forefront of defending Lebanon, adding that the Hezbollah will continue to materialize wishes of its late leader Martyr Hassan Nasrallah.

Speaking on the recent developments in Lebanon, Member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc at Lebanese Parliament Hassan Ezzeddine noted, "We are fulfilling the promise of former Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to rebuild the devastation in the country, and we are loyal to our people.”

Ezzeddine said that the resistance will spearhead the fight to defend Lebanon and its people, adding that the resistance is an effective deterrence against the aggressions of the Zionist enemy.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

