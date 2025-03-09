Resistance to materialize Nasrallah wish to rebuild Lebanon

Speaking on the recent developments in Lebanon, Member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc at Lebanese Parliament Hassan Ezzeddine noted, "We are fulfilling the promise of former Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to rebuild the devastation in the country, and we are loyal to our people.”

Ezzeddine said that the resistance will spearhead the fight to defend Lebanon and its people, adding that the resistance is an effective deterrence against the aggressions of the Zionist enemy.

MNA