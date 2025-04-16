Army, IRGC are strong fortress to defend Iran: Salami

Speaking on the occasion of April 18 which coincides with Army Day in the country, General Salami stated that the army forces of the country, with insight and fortitude, have established very close synergy, coordination, and empathy with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The close cooperation and interaction of both the army and IRGC forces have angered enemies of the country, which are against the independence and progress of the great and powerful Iran, Salami emphasized.

Islamic Republic of Iran's army, with its vision and steadfastness, has consolidated and established its position as an efficient, modern, and powerful force, with a correct and precise understanding of the necessities and a response to the missions and expectations that lie in the field of deterrence and defense enhancement in various fields, Major General Salami added.

April 18 is a remembrance anniversary of the achievements of the Army Ground Forces.

MA/IRN85805158