IRGC Navy extends air defense capabilities

A new homegrown military vessel, named Shahid Raeis Ali Delvari, joined the IRGC’s naval fleet in a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

In an address to the event, Major General Salami praised the IRGC naval forces for enhancing their capabilities.

He said the IRGC’s plans for the development of air defense capabilities in the sea have now materialized.

The IRGC forces have acquired extensive air defense capabilities at sea to counter threats, the general stated.

Highlighting Iran’s boundless presence in the seas, the commander said the fate of naval battles is determined by accuracy, velocity, depth of navigation, and range of weapons.

The IRGC’s strategy entails the production of weapons and equipment that comply with its naval doctrine and criteria, Salami added.

He stated that the IRGC’s naval missiles outperform their nominal range because they are fired from the missile-launching speed boats that can travel at a speed of 110 knots.

