Russia, China vessels arrive in Iran for naval drill (+VIDEO)

These warships will conduct drills alongside Iranian naval forces, including units from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The Iran-China-Russia joint naval exercise will commence on Tuesday in the northern Indian Ocean, hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

The combined naval security exercise will take place in Chabahar and involve combat and support vessels from the naval forces of Iran, China, and Russia.

The drills will feature warships from the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, alongside vessels from the Chinese and Russian naval forces.

The primary goal of this joint exercise is to enhance regional maritime security and foster multilateral cooperation between the participating countries.

This is not the first time Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow have conducted joint drills. The ۲۰۲۴ edition of this naval exercise was held in the same region last year, featuring a final naval parade showcasing an impressive lineup of warships.

MP/