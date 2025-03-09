Iran, China, Russia to hold joint naval drill

The combined naval security exercise will take place in Chabahar and involve combat and support vessels from the naval forces of Iran, China, and Russia.

The drills will feature warships from the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, alongside vessels from the Chinese and Russian naval forces.

The primary goal of this joint exercise is to enhance regional maritime security and foster multilateral cooperation between the participating countries.

This is not the first time Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow have conducted joint drills. The 2024 edition of this naval exercise was held in the same region last year, featuring a final naval parade showcasing an impressive lineup of warships.

MP/TSN3271793