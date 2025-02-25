Hezbollah power display shows resistance cannot be eliminated

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Tuesday that the magnificent and historic funeral ceremony for the esteemed and popular leaders of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, showcased the cohesion, strength, public support of the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The funeral, attended by Nasrallah’s followers, sent a message to the world that resistance against tyranny, occupation, and the atrocities of the occupying regime is an ideology that cannot be destroyed through assassination and crime, the speaker said.

Qalibaf emphasized that the beloved leader of Hezbollah is admired by both men and women who are unafraid of the enemy, adding that witnessing such a remarkable funeral ceremony reinforced his belief that the divine path cannot be obliterated by infidels or criminals.

He also said that in the political realm, the display of strength indicated that adversaries could not marginalize resistance with such public support or exclude it from Lebanon’s public and security landscape. He also mentioned that Hezbollah is an integral part of the national power and a guarantor of the country's security and territorial integrity.

He said that Hezbollah prioritizes Lebanon’s national interests while emphasizing the need to avoid any foreign interference.

Qalibaf concluded that Iran believes national consensus is essential for Lebanon’s security, stability, and progress; therefore, the Islamic Republic advocates for any agreement among the Lebanese government, parliament, and resistance.

