The national Iranian Kabaddi team finished in second place after being defeated in the final match of the 6th Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship on Saturday.

Iran's women's kabaddi team had advanced to the final with a decisive 41-18 win against Bangladesh.

The Iranian team faced India but was defeated 32-25, finishing as the runner-up at the event.

The championship was held in Tehran with seven teams participating.

