Iran beat Poland at 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup

According to Mehr News Agency, citing from Tehran Times, Iran are in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Poland and Kenya.

The Iranian women's team are scheduled to play Kenya on Tuesday.

Group A consists of defending champion India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.

The 2025 World Cup takes place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 17 to 24.

The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is underway in Mirpur, Bangladesh, marking the competition’s return after a 13-year gap.

All matches of the second Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, which runs from Nov. 17 to 24, are being held at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dakar, Bangladesh

The Indian women’s kabaddi have entered the tournament as the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition hosted in Patna, Bihar, back in 2012 after beating Iran in the final.

MNA