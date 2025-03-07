  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2025, 10:00 PM

Iran's foreign ministry summons British Ambassador

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – In response to repeated baseless claims by senior British officials against Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry summoned the ambassador of the UK on Friday.

In reaction to repeated baseless claims by senior British officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran and accusing Iran of attempting to interfere in the UK's internal affairs, the British ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Director General of Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in this meeting that the biased positions and baseless claims of British officials against Iran" are contrary to the principles and norms of international law and diplomatic custom, and will intensify the Iranian nation's distrust of British policies towards Iran and the West Asian region.

