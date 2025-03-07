Tehran strongly slams US 'maximum pressure' campaign

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the announcement on Friday, a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his country’s sanctions against Iran are designed to shut down its oil industry and “collapse its already buckling economy.”

He said Bessent’s hostile remarks clearly indicate the continuation of hostility of American policymakers towards the Iranian people.

Baghaei pointed to the failure of the US policy of pressure and intimidation against the Iranian people at different junctures, saying it is a “clear violation of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and international law which is subject to international responsibility for the US government."

The Iranian spokesperson cautioned that “it is a mistake to test the tried.”

"American policymakers are not expected to achieve a different outcome from what they have obtained so far by repeating incorrect policies,” Baghaei emphasized.

Iran’s approach in international diplomacy is based on logic and mutual respect for securing the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian people, he said, adding that Iran would not accept any behavior or statement that does not align with this approach.

He emphasized that the Iranian people would continue to improve their capacities in various fields and would “respond to any illegal and inhumane pressure with resistance and perseverance."

MP/PressTV