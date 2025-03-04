Pentagon confirms suspension of military aid to Ukraine

The US Armed Forces have suspended the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman told TASS.

"I can confirm the reporting on a pause on military aid to Ukraine, I have nothing additional to add," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a White House spokesman, that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all deliveries of military aid to Kiev. The Bloomberg news agency quoted its sources as saying that the pause would last until the US leader decides that the Ukrainian leadership has demonstrated its commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia.

