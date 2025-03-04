Security is an indigenous issue: Iran govt. spox to Zelensky

Addressing her regular press briefing on Tuesday, she said that security cannot be purchased.

Security should be created in the heart of the people, she noted.

Do not gamble a country's assets with a president and be careful not to lose your country's assets in this gambling, she advised the Ukrainian president.

Throughout the war, the US government, under former President Joe Biden, took the lead in the West’s financial and military support for Ukraine; an issue that was repeatedly protested by Russia because the Western assistance only prolonged the conflict.

Now the UُS under Biden’s successor Donald Trump, has accused Ukraine of standing in the way of a peace agreement.

“You’re not really in a good position right now,” Trump said during a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington D.C on February 28.

Commenting on the issue of negotiation, Mohajerani said that Iran will not negotiate under maximum pressure.

Negotiations should be made reach a common goal, she stressed.

MNA/IRN