Putin-Trump summit being expedited now : CNN

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is currently being expedited, CNN reported, citing sources.

The TV channel has learned that preparations are now underway for a second round of Russia-US talks on restoring relations, to be held in the next few weeks, in the wake of Trump’s rebuke of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in the White House on February 28.

On February 12, Putin and Trump talked over the phone. The Kremlin said the two leaders had agreed to continue personal communication and even hold an in-person meeting.

On February 18, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that no exact date for a Putin-Trump meeting has been fixed yet.

Marzieh Rahmani

