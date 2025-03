"The idea of hypothetically stationing European peacekeepers in Ukraine is, to put it mildly, highly questionable at least for two reasons. First of all, the European Union is biased while the peacekeepers must be unbiased. Secondly, Russia categorically opposes this," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Ulyanov also emphasized that "European officials are putting the cart before the horse," when they discuss sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

