Hezbollah targets occupied lands with 130 missiles, 5 drones

According to reports from Al Jazeera, the Zionist media stated that since Saturday morning, 130 rockets and five drones have been launched at northern occupied territories.

Following a rocket attack from Lebanon towards the occupied territories, several loud explosions were heard in Haifa and Acre, resulting in injuries to six Zionists so far.

The explosions were powerful enough to cause partial power outages in Haifa, plunging the city into darkness.

The Zionist regime confirmed that 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Haifa, stating that some of these missiles were intercepted.

The Zionist regime's Channel 14 also reported that the attacks, which were carried out in the al-Karmel area of Haifa, caused significant damage to a number of buildings and vehicles.

On the other hand, the Zionist regime's Channel 12 also reported that a building in the al-Karmel area was directly targeted by Hezbollah.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of Shamaa town with a guided missile, resulting in its burning and the crew being either killed or wounded.

Also, Hezbollah launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones targeting a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces at the Al-Abbad site, hitting their targets precisely.

In addition, the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement and the eastern outskirts of Markaba with a missile barrage.

In another statement, Hezbollah mentioned that the Islamic Resistance combatants targeted a number of military bases in the occupied city of Haifa and the Carmel region with a barrage of qualitative rockets.

Also, Hezbollah targeted the Nesher Base (a gas station belonging to the Israeli enemy army), located 40 km southeast of the occupied city of Haifa for the first time.

Moreover, Islamic Resistance combatants targeted the Hadbat Al-Ajl site, north of the Kfar Yuval settlement, with a rocket salvo.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

