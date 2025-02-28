14 injured in anti-Zionist operation near Haifa

Israeli media reported a vehicle ramming and stabbing attack in the Karkur area of Haifa, northern occupied Palestine, resulting in at least 14 injuries, three of whom are in critical condition, according to the Israeli emergency services.

Israeli media reported that the assailant rammed multiple people in southern Haifa before colliding with a police vehicle. He then exited the car and stabbed two police officers.

The Israeli military claims to have arrested the attacker, labeling the incident a suspected terror attack. However, an Israeli newspaper later reported that the attacker was killed near Hadera in the occupied territories.

