40 Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

Somalia’s national television reported on Sunday that more than 40 Al-Shabab fighters were eliminated in a successful operation.

A statement from the Somali army confirmed that the mission, conducted with the assistance of international partners, took place in the Biya Cadde area of Hirshabelle state.

The national armed forces, along with international allies and vigilant local communities, continue their efforts to eliminate terrorist threats, the army stated on the social media platform X.

Al-Shabaab was formed in Somalia in 2004. By 2010, the group had established control over vast territories, but it had to withdraw from Mogadishu in the summer of 2011 and launch a guerilla war against the country’s government and its allies. In February 2012, an al-Shabaab leader announced joining Al Qaeda.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIL terror groups.

MP/6395691