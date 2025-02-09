African leaders call for ceasefire in DR Congo

"The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC chiefs of defense forces to meet within five days and provide technical direction on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and a cessation of hostilities, the provision of humanitarian assistance including the repatriation of the deceased and the evacuation of the injured" the document reads, TASS reported.

The communique also points out that the defense chiefs are also expected to "develop a securitization plan" for the city of Goma and the surrounding areas.

The leaders also called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo to hold direct talks with all parties to the conflict, including rebels from the March 23 (M23) Movement. In addition, the summit recommended that all foreign military units be withdrawn from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The summit brought together the leaders of Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Zambia, Burundi, Malawi, Angola, South Sudan, and Madagascar, as well as the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

MP/