47 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

According to the Somali News Agency, the operation was carried out by Somali intelligence and local resistance forces and targeted an Al Shabaab gathering in the town of El Dheer.

The operation resulted in the deaths of 47 militants, the destruction of their base, and the destruction of a car bomb.

In recent months, Somali security forces have successfully regained control of several areas in central and southern Somalia from Al Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab was formed in Somalia in 2004. By 2010, the group had established control over vast territories, but it had to withdraw from Mogadishu in the summer of 2011 and launch a guerilla war against the country’s government and its allies. In February 2012, an al-Shabaab leader announced joining Al Qaeda.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIL terror groups.

MP/PR