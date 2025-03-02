  1. Politics
Iran’s foreign policy focuses on ties with neighboring states

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi says that neighbors have a special place in Iran's foreign policy.

“Through friendship and cooperation, we can build a better and more prosperous future for our region,” wrote Takht-e-Ravanchi on his X account on Sunday, formerly known as Twitter, following his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“Just returned from Abu Dhabi where I had a long and fruitful meeting with @LanaNusseibeh, DFM of UAE, within the context of the first round of political consultations between the two countries,” the official said.

He also said that he had met with Khalifa Shaheen, the State Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President. 

Takht-e-Ravanchi said that the Emirati officials expressed their eagerness to expand relations, particularly in the economic field.

