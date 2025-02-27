Amouzad, Momeni take golds at Albania wrestling event

Paris silver medalist at the 65kg Rahman Amouzad expectedly made it to the final and won the gold medal after a 5-1 win over Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan.

The second gold medal for Iran was won by Ali Momeni, who was in Tirana last year for the U23 World Championships and won the bronze medal. He earned gold at 57kg with a fall over Aiaal Belolyubskii of Tajikistan in the second period.

Younes Emami also defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Orozobek Toktomambetov 6-1 in the 74kg bronze medal match.

MP/TT