US expects to recoup $350 bn it spent on Ukraine

"As you know, we're in for probably $350 billion. Europe is in for <…> $100 billion, and that's a big difference," he said, TASS reported.

"The previous administration put us in a very bad position, but we've been able to make a deal where we're going to get our money back and we're going to get a lot of money in the future, and I think that's appropriate, because we have taxpayers that are shouldn't be footing the bill, and they shouldn't be footing the bill more than the Europeans are paying. So it's all been worked out. We're happy about it," he said.

Trump previously said that Vladimir Zelensky could come to Washington on February 28 to sign the minerals deal. Zelensky, however, refused to sign the pact as he said it lacked security guarantees for Kiev. Zelensky also said he did not want to sign an agreement that 10 generations of Ukrainians would have to pay for.

