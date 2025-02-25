Iran communications minister travels to Serbia

Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Seyyed Sattar Hashemi within the framework of advancing the "Technology Diplomacy" development program and at the official invitation of the "Minister of Information and Communications of Serbia", traveled to Belgrade, the capital of the European country on Tuesday.
Hashemi's visit to Serbia is considered the first official visit by a senior Iranian official in the field of communications and information technology to Europe in the last decade.
MNA
