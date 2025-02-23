5G Internet plan in Iran nears completion: ICT Minister

Seyyed Sattar Hashemi, the Iranian ICT minister said, the process of handing over a new 1500 MHz frequency broadband for the development of 5G internet for cell phones has begun. The minister also said with that, the necessary ground has been laid for 5G completion.

Hashemi also said that after the 5G plan was put into operation, the quality and speed of the mobile phones' internet will increase significantly.

According to the minister, the government is also following up on the access to the 700 and 800 MHz frequency broadbands for people.

Prior to this, Hamid Fattahi, Deputy ICT Minister had said that the 5G plan completion requires some technical issues.

