ICT min. departs for Dubai for ‘Iran Corridor 2025’ event

Hosted by Infrastructure Communications Company, this one-day international event will be held in Dubai on Monday with the aim of introducing Iran's communications infrastructure as a safe and secure route for data transit to the regional countries.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s ICT minister will deliver a speech at this prestigious international event.

The "Iran Corridor 2025" event includes several specialized panels which introduce Iran as a reliable and secure corridor for transiting data.

On the sidelines of this event, several expert-level bilateral meetings have been planned between Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) and senior international and regional officials.

The "Iran Corridor 2025" event will be held with the participation of all operators and senior communication officials from 15 countries in the region and is an opportunity to showcase Iran's capabilities in the field of communication infrastructure and strengthen regional cooperation.

The participation of Iran’s ICT minister at this prestigious event indicates the importance of "technology diplomacy" as one of the central programs of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) in the new era.

The "Iran Corridor 2025" event is considered an effective step towards strengthening Iran's position in the international communications market.

MA/6366717