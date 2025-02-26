Israel, Hamas reach deal on releasing Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that an agreement has been reached for Israel to release a group of Palestinian prisoners who were set to be freed on February 22, the same day the bodies of Israeli prisoners were to be transferred.

We agreed to resolve the delay in releasing the final group of Palestinian prisoners so that they would be freed simultaneously with the transfer of the bodies of Israeli captives to Israel, the statement reads, TASS reported.

A delegation of the movement, led by Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the exchange of prisoners, and the prospects for the second phase of negotiations during a visit to Cairo.

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV quoted sources stating that mediators had resolved a crisis concerning the implementation of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, specifically related to the delay in the release of the last group of Palestinian prisoners.

