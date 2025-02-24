Martyr Hashem Safieddine funeral, burial

24 February 2025 - 22:42
BEIRUT, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Hezbollah held an official funeral procession for martyred SecGen Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, southern Lebanon, where the martyr was laid to rest.
Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, was laid to rest on Monday in his hometown of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, southern Lebanon, amid a massive public turnout.
The funeral proceedings began in the afternoon with a large procession through the town.
Delegations from several countries attended the ceremony, including a Yemeni delegation led by the Grand Mufti of Yemen as well as an Iranian delegation, along with representatives from various Lebanese villages and towns.
Your Comment