Martyr Hashem Safieddine funeral, burial

BEIRUT, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Hezbollah held an official funeral procession for martyred SecGen Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, southern Lebanon, where the martyr was laid to rest.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, was laid to rest on Monday in his hometown of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, southern Lebanon, amid a massive public turnout.  

The funeral proceedings began in the afternoon with a large procession through the town.  

Delegations from several countries attended the ceremony, including a Yemeni delegation led by the Grand Mufti of Yemen as well as an Iranian delegation, along with representatives from various Lebanese villages and towns. 

