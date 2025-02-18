IRGC unveils variety of drones during Great Prophet -19 drill

These drones include the "Bina" hybrid reconnaissance drone with an operational range of 40 kilometers, the "Qandil 4 and 5" reconnaissance drones with a range of 100 kilometers and a flight endurance of 5 and 10 hours, the “Arbaeen” VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drone with a range of 10 kilometers and carrying a 7-kilogram bomb, the "Raad 2" Kamikaze drone with a range of 20 kilometers and a 5-kilogram warhead, the "Raad 3" kamikaze drone with a range of 100 kilometers and a 12-kilogram warhead, and the "Saeqeh" suicide drone with a range of 20 kilometers and a 1-kilogram warhead.

The micro multi-motor Saber UAV for combat purposes capable of carrying a variety of anti-armored vehicles, anti-personnel-carrier vehicles, and anti-fortification bombs and with an operational range of 5 kilometers, was also unveiled during the exercise.

Moreover, in the first phase of the 19th IRGC Ground Forces’ latest drone, the “Redwan” loitering drone was unveiled and put into operation. It has a range of 20 kilometers and a flight duration of 20 minutes.

The easy and rapid deployment of Redwan drone gives the IRGC’s ground force’s rapid response units new capabilities to confront terrorist groups, especially in complicated mountainous areas.

